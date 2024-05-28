My IPL 2024 Dream Team

Big hits! Unexpected heroes and crazy catches! IPL 2024 had us on the edge of our seats the whole season.

From the consistent dominance of Virat Kohli to the breakout season of Abhishek Sharma, exceptional talent shone through.

The middle order brims with talent -- the enigmatic Riyan Parag, finally fulfilling his potential with his adaptable batting, and the ever-reliable Sanju Samson, a master of audacious strokeplay.

The lower order packs a punch too, with the all-round brilliance of Andre Russell, a player capable of turning the tide with his power-hitting and fiery pace.

Leading this band of superstars is Pat Cummins, a shrewd captain whose leadership propelled Sunrisers Hyderabad to the finals. His bowling prowess is undeniable, his pace and accuracy a constant threat.

The spin attack is a magician's hat, with the resurgent Kuldeep Yadav weaving his web of control and the guile of Mitchell Starc, who silenced doubts in style. Rounding out the attack is the ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah, his pinpoint yorkers and miserly economy rates a nightmare for any batsman.

To celebrate this epic season, forget team colours! Let's build the ultimate dream team, a team that would dominate any opponent...

Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Innings: 15. Runs: 741. Strike Rate: 154.69.

Kohli silenced his doubters with a roaring return to form in IPL 2024.

The batting maestro wasn't just the tournament's leading run-scorer; he redefined his T20 game, displaying an aggression and adaptability rarely witnessed before.

Kohli amassed a staggering 741 runs in just 15 matches, leaving his competitors in the dust. But this wasn't just about volume. His strike rate of 154.69 -- his highest ever in the IPL -- showcased a newfound intent to score boundaries. He unleashed ferocious slog-sweeps and fearlessly attacked spin bowling, a welcome change in his approach.

This newfound aggression wasn't at the expense of consistency. He proved his ability to anchor the innings while accelerating the scoring rate when needed.

This IPL season marked a resurgence for Kohli. He silenced pre-tournament doubts about his T20 form with a dominant performance.

With the T20 World Cup on the horizon, Kohli's return to form is a welcome sight for Indian cricket fans. He's a batsman in peak form, ready to lead India's charge for another World Cup title.

Abhishek Sharma, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Innings: 16. Runs: 484. Strike Rate: 204.21. Wickets: 2. Economy Rate: 7.28.

Abhishek Sharma was a breakout star for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024. He formed a dominant opening partnership with Travis Head, providing explosive starts that fueled the team's success.

Abhishek led the tournament in sixes, launching a staggering 42 balls over the ropes. This aggressive batting style translated into a phenomenal strike rate of 204.21 -- the third-best in the IPL for players with over 100 deliveries faced. He amassed 484 runs in 16 matches, showcasing his ability to score quickly and consistently.

While Abhishek's six-hitting prowess stole the spotlight, he also proved his versatility with handy left-arm spin.

In the crucial Qualifier 2 match against the Rajasthan Royals, he delivered a match-winning spell, taking two wickets for 24 runs in 4 overs. This performance demonstrated his ability to contribute with both bat and ball.

Despite a dip in form during the play-offs, Abhishek's overall performance in IPL 2024 was nothing short of remarkable.

Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals

Innings: 15. Runs: 531. Strike Rate: 153.46.

Sanju's IPL 2024 campaign was a tale of two halves: A blistering start followed by a concerning dip in form during the crucial play-offs. However, his overall performance confirmed him as a top-tier batsman.

Sanju enjoyed a phenomenal start to the season, scoring a staggering 471 runs in the first 11 matches at a mind-boggling strike rate of 163.54. He led by example, showcasing his aggressive batting prowess and delivering when Rajasthan Royals needed him most. This impressive run propelled him into the top five run-scorers of the tournament.

Unfortunately, his form took a sharp turn in the last four matches. He managed only 60 runs at a strike rate of 103.44, which significantly impacted the Royals' performance in the play-offs. This inconsistency highlighted an area for improvement.

Despite the late season slump, Sanju's overall contribution as a No. 3 batter remains undeniable. No other player even came close to matching his aggregate of 531 runs at that position. This feat demonstrates his ability to anchor the innings and build a strong foundation for the batting order.

The experience will undoubtedly fuel his determination to maintain consistent form through future tournaments.

B Sai Sudharsan, Gujarat Titans

Innings: 12. Runs: 527. Strike Rate: 141.28

This wasn't a flashy season of brute power, but a masterclass in calculated batting and quiet brilliance.

He possessed an uncanny ability to read the game, adjust his approach and become exactly what his team needed.

His knock range went from anchoring the innings to a match-defining century against CSK. That 103 run knock alongside Shubman Gill silenced doubters.

But Sudharsan wasn't just a top order wonder. He thrived as an Impact Player, a new IPL role demanding strategic adaptability. He consistently delivered when called upon, providing crucial momentum at various stages of the innings.

The numbers speak for themselves: Sudharsan finished the season as the fifth highest run-scorer with 527 runs with strike rate of 141.28.

Sudharsan's journey from a relatively unknown player to a vital cog in the Titans' batting line-up is a testament to dedication and continuous improvement. He wasn't the loudest on the field, but his impact was undeniable.

Riyan Parag, Rajasthan Royals

Innings: 14. Runs: 573. Strike Rate: 149.21.

Riyan's journey in the IPL has been one of unfulfilled potential. IPL 2024 marked a turning point, showcasing his capabilities as a mature and adaptable batter.

Parag emerged as the fulcrum of Rajasthan Royals' batting alongside Sanju Samson. He accumulated a staggering 573 runs in 14 innings, nearly matching his total runs from the previous five seasons combined. This feat silenced his critics and established him as a force to be reckoned with.

The hallmark of Riyan's season was his ability to adjust his game based on the situation. He displayed maturity by anchoring the innings after early wickets and then switching gears to accelerate the scoring rate later. This adaptability is evident in his seven scores above 40, a number surpassed only by Virat Kohli in the tournament.

Riyan's promotion to No. 4 proved to be a masterstroke, unlike his previous seasons where he struggled batting lower down the order.

Sunil Narine, Kolkata Knight Riders

Innings: 14. Runs: 488. Strike Rate: 180.7. Wickets: 17. Economy Rate: 6.69.

Narine rewrote the IPL record books in 2024 with a season unlike any other. He transformed into a two-headed monster, dominating both with the bat and the ball.

Forget specialists, Narine became the ultimate all-rounder, the first player in IPL history to score over 450 runs at a blistering strike rate above 175 and take more than 15 wickets while maintaining an economy rate under 7.

At the top of the order alongside Phil Salt, Narine carved a path of destruction. Their opening partnership amassed a whopping 559 runs. No other pair in the tournament could match their consistency, with six partnerships exceeding 50 runs.

But Narine wasn't done. With the ball in hand, he choked opposition batters in the middle overs. His 14 wickets came at a miserly economy rate of 6.15.

He was the complete package, the X-factor that propelled KKR to their IPL 2024 triumph. His all-around brilliance deservedly earned him the season's Most Valuable Player award.

Andre Russell

Innings: 14. Runs: 222. Strike Rate: 185. Wickets: 19. Economy Rate: 10.05.

While Russell's batting opportunities were limited in IPL 2024 due to the top order's brilliance, he made the most of them. He came in with a blistering strike rate of 185, showcasing his power-hitting prowess whenever given the chance.

This season saw Russell tot up his highest wicket tally in the IPL -- a remarkable 19 dismissals. While his economy rate might be a point of discussion, his ability to pick up crucial wickets throughout the tournament silenced any doubts.

Russell's impact was undeniable, dismantling batting lineups with his fiery pace and variations.

The final against SRH became a testament to Russell's bowling prowess. He emerged as the wrecker-in-chief, dismantling their batting line-up in the middle overs with a phenomenal spell of 3/19 in just 2.3 overs. This match-winning performance cemented his role as a silent guardian for KKR, capable of turning the tide with his fiery spells.

Pat Cummins, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Captain

Innings: 16. Runs: 136. Strike Rate: 143. Wickets: 18. Economy Rate: 9.27.

Cummins' arrival at Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 was met with scepticism. His hefty price tag and preference for longer formats raised questions about his value in T20 cricket. However, Cummins silenced the doubters with a season of inspiring leadership and impactful bowling.

Entrusted with the captaincy, Cummins embraced the challenge, guiding SRH all the way to the IPL final.

Cummins wasn't just a leader, but also a crucial weapon on the field. He bagged 18 wickets in 16 matches at a decent average of 31. His pace and accuracy proved effective throughout the season, contributing significantly to SRH's success.

Beyond his leadership and bowling, Cummins chipped in with useful cameos with the bat too. This well-rounded performance cemented his value and proved that his hefty price tag was a justified investment for SRH.

Kuldeep Yadav

Innings: 11. Wickets: 16. Economy Rate: 8.69.

While his team-mates struggled to contain batters, Kuldeep showcased exceptional control. He finished the season with 16 wickets in 11 matches, boasting an impressive economy rate of 8.69.

Captain Rishabh Pant clearly recognised Kuldeep's value. He was entrusted as the team's primary spinner, particularly during the crucial middle overs.

Kuldeep's absence on the field was keenly felt. In the two matches he missed, Delhi Capitals conceded a massive 272 runs against KKR and 234 runs against the Mumbai Indians.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai Indians, Vice Captain

Innings: 14. Wickets: 20. Economy Rate: 6.48.

Bumrah's IPL 2024 campaign epitomised individual excellence amidst collective struggle. While the Mumbai Indians floundered at the bottom of the table, Bumrah emerged as a solitary force, weaving a spell of exceptional control throughout the season.

No matter the phase, batters found it near impossible to score freely against him, with his economy rate dipping below eight runs per over in every stage of the match.

This unwavering consistency cemented his status as the captain's most trusted lieutenant, a reliable weapon to silence opposition batsmen whenever the pressure mounted.

However, it was in the death overs where Bumrah truly transformed into a bowling phenomenon. His pinpoint accuracy and deceptive pace strangled batters, restricting them to a measly total. While Bumrah may have narrowly missed out on the coveted Purple Cap, his consistent brilliance throughout the tournament shone through.

In a season dominated by six-hitting and explosive batting, Bumrah stood as an immovable object. Bumrah's IPL 2024 was a testament to his ability to transcend team performance. He was a lone star whose brilliance shone brightly even in the darkest of circumstances.

Mitchell Starc, Kolkata Knight Riders

Innings: 14. Wickets: 17. Economy Rate: 10.61

Mitchell Starc's IPL 2024 journey was a rollercoaster ride. He entered the tournament as the most expensive player in IPL history, shouldering immense expectations with a hefty price tag of Rs 24.75 crores (Rs 247.5 million).

Starc's initial performances were underwhelming. He remained wicketless for the first three matches and struggled with his economy rate, raising concerns among fans and justifying anxieties about his form.

But Starc, a true champion, silenced the doubters when it mattered most. He transformed into a match-winning force in the play-offs, grabbing the Player of the Match award in both Qualifier 1 and the Final.

This turnaround was exemplified by his ability to take crucial wickets in the very first over of both matches, setting the tone for KKR's victories.

Starc's redemption arc was complete.

The initial doubts about his hefty price tag melted away as he proved his value as a game-changer. He finished the season with 17 wickets in 14 matches, playing a vital role in propelling KKR to the IPL 2024 championship title.