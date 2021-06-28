Holding asks Virat Kohli to 'tone down a bit'

June 28, 2021 16:59 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

West Indies legend Michael Holding has lauded Virat Kohli but at the same time, the former bowler has also advised that the Indian skipper should tone down a bit.

Kohli, one of the most successful Indian captains, is considered to have instilled a fearless approach in his teammates. His aggression is always visible on the field and Holding believes that the 32-year-old often gets carried away with his on-field intensity.

While speaking with the Indian Express, the cricketer-turned-commentator compared Kohli with former West Indies captain Sir Viv Richards and said, 'Virat Kohli is someone who wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s someone who will let you know exactly how he feels. I think he gets a bit carried away at times, but that is Virat Kohli, that is the man. He’s similar to Viv (Richards) in that regard.'

'Viv, sometimes on the field, was over-expressive. But those are the personalities of those two gentlemen. They can tone down a little bit as well, but then, if you are a Mustang, it’s hard to tell a Mustang to trot. He’s going to gallop,' he added.

Holding further said Kohli need to relax a little a bit so as to allow his teammates to express themselves freely.

'As far as his captaincy, I’ve only seen India when they were touring England and I saw them in South Africa. The only thing I’d say about Virat is that he tone down a bit so his team can relax because a lot of them, I think, are on tenterhook,' Holding said.