News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Holding asks Virat Kohli to 'tone down a bit'

Holding asks Virat Kohli to 'tone down a bit'

By Rediff Cricket
June 28, 2021 16:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

West Indies legend Michael Holding has lauded Virat Kohli but at the same time, the former bowler has also advised that the Indian skipper should tone down a bit.

Kohli, one of the most successful Indian captains, is considered to have instilled a fearless approach in his teammates. His aggression is always visible on the field and Holding believes that the 32-year-old often gets carried away with his on-field intensity.

 

While speaking with the Indian Express, the cricketer-turned-commentator compared Kohli with former West Indies captain Sir Viv Richards and said, 'Virat Kohli is someone who wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s someone who will let you know exactly how he feels. I think he gets a bit carried away at times, but that is Virat Kohli, that is the man. He’s similar to Viv (Richards) in that regard.'

'Viv, sometimes on the field, was over-expressive. But those are the personalities of those two gentlemen. They can tone down a little bit as well, but then, if you are a Mustang, it’s hard to tell a Mustang to trot. He’s going to gallop,' he added.

Holding further said Kohli need to relax a little a bit so as to allow his teammates to express themselves freely.

'As far as his captaincy, I’ve only seen India when they were touring England and I saw them in South Africa. The only thing I’d say about Virat is that he tone down a bit so his team can relax because a lot of them, I think, are on tenterhook,' Holding said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Samaira and Rohit have lots of FUN!
Samaira and Rohit have lots of FUN!
WTC Final: Gavaskar defends Pujara's slow batting
WTC Final: Gavaskar defends Pujara's slow batting
What playing for India means for SKY
What playing for India means for SKY
Belgium's Thorgen Hazard steps out of brother's shadow
Belgium's Thorgen Hazard steps out of brother's shadow
HC stays Uttarakhand govt's nod to Chardham Yatra
HC stays Uttarakhand govt's nod to Chardham Yatra
How Bhaipo plans to make Trinamool a national player
How Bhaipo plans to make Trinamool a national player
Index heavyweights drag Sensex down 189 points
Index heavyweights drag Sensex down 189 points

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

It's official! BCCI to shift T20 World Cup to UAE

It's official! BCCI to shift T20 World Cup to UAE

Dhawan-led Indian team departs for Sri Lanka tour

Dhawan-led Indian team departs for Sri Lanka tour

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use