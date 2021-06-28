News
It's official! BCCI to shift T20 World Cup to UAE, confirms Shah

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 28, 2021 14:42 IST
Jay Shah

IMAGE: Secretary Jay Shah said BCCI will inform the ICC on Monday on shifting the T20 World Cup to the UAE. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Monday that the T20 World Cup, which was scheduled to held in India later this year, will be shifted to the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

 

"We will inform ICC today that we are shifting the T20 World Cup to UAE. The dates of the tournament, the ICC needs to decide," Shah told ANI.

The 16-team T20 World Cup was scheduled to be played in India but with the teams reluctant to travel to India in wake of the COVID-19 situation, the BCCI is ready to shift the event to the UAE.

The ICC had clarified that BCCI would keep the hosting rights of the tournament even if it is moved out of India.

The remaining matches of IPL 2021, which was suspended in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will also be held in the UAE. The 14th edition IPL will get underway on September 19, with the final to be played on October 15.

The T20 World Cup is likely to start from October 17, two days after the conclusion of IPL 2021.

