Samaira and Rohit have lots of FUN!

Samaira and Rohit have lots of FUN!

By Rediff Cricket
June 28, 2021 06:48 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram
 

Before the Test series against England begins in August, the Indian cricketers have been exempted from the bio-bubble for 20 days.

The Indian players were seen having a lot of fun with their families during this time.

Rohit Sharma, on Saturday, took to Instagram to post a picture with daughter Samaira in which the father and daughter can be seen having lots of fun at an amusement park in England. Ajinkya Rahane's daughter Arya is also spotted in the photograph.

'If you want to learn to be happy, let a kid remind you how!' Ro posted. 'Pure joy with these cuties.'

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

