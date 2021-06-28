What playing for India means for SKY

June 28, 2021 11:07 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Suryakumar Yadav is all excited as he gears up for the Indian team's tour of Sri Lanka.

Pointing to the BCCI logo on his practice jersey, Suryakumar captioned the picture on Instagram: "It's a feeling!"

The Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan will play three ODIs and as many T20Is during the tour of Sri Lanka, from July 13.

The Mumbai right-hander made his India debut in March during the T20I series in England when SKY impressed with his splendid innings of 57 in the second match in Ahmedabad.

The Indian players departed for Sri Lanka on Sunday where they will undergo a three-day room quarantine in their hotel rooms in Colombo before starting their training sessions.