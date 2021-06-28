News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dhawan-led Indian team departs for Sri Lanka tour

Dhawan-led Indian team departs for Sri Lanka tour

By Rediff Cricket
Last updated on: June 28, 2021 12:54 IST
IMAGE: The Indian team ahead of their departure to Sri Lanka on Monday. Photograph: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Indian led by Shikhar Dhawan departed for Colombo on Monday for their limited overs against Sri Lanka next month.

 

"All set. Sri Lanka bound," BCCI captioned the photo of the Indian squad ahead of their departure from Mumbai.

The Sri Lanka series starts with the ODIs from July 13, followed by T20s from July 21.

The matches will give the likes of Sanju Samson, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav a chance to stake a claim for their place in the T20 World Cup squad, to be held later this month. The three T20s in Sri Lanka will be the last set of international games India play before the marquee event.

Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Chakravarthy and Chetan Sakariya are the six uncapped players in the team.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the vice-captain, while former captain Rahul Dravid is the head for the Sri Lanka tour.

"There is an opportunity for maybe one or two places that, maybe, the team management or the selectors might be looking for, spots that they might want to fill, and give them a few more options," Dravid said.

"That would be the goal probably over the next three T20s and to win the series. It is slightly different (from the 'A' tour). When you're at a developmental level all of those tours are slightly different to something like this."

"It will be a great learning experience for the young kids even if they don't get to play."

India's squad: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Sanju Samson (w/k), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.

