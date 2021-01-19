Here's what Pant said after scoring the winning runs at Gabba

January 19, 2021 14:08 IST

One of the biggest moments of my life: Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates scoring a half century. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Rishabh Pant (89 not out off 138 balls) scared the daylights out of the Australians with his breathtaking strokeplay, ending the home team's 32-year-old unbeaten run at the 'Fortress Gabba'.

The highlights package of Pant's battle with Nathan Lyon can be enjoyed repeatedly in times to come as he demolished the 100-Test man.

No one moved from their seats as Pant cut, drove, and paddle-swept to make a statement to his detractors while gifting India one of their finest overseas wins during the dying moments of the final session with an off-driven boundary.

After scripting history at the Gabba, India wicket-keeper Pant, on Tuesday, said the win against Australia in the fourth Test is one of the biggest moments of his life.

The wicket-keeper batsman termed the tour as a 'dream series' for him.

"This is one of the biggest moments of my life now, and I'm happy that all the support staff and all my teammates supported me even when I wasn't playing," Pant said after the match.

"It's been a dream series. The team management always backs me and tells me, you are a matchwinner and you have to go win the match for the team. I keep thinking every day that I want to win matches for India, and I did it today. It was a fifth-day pitch and the ball was turning a bit. I thought I have to be disciplined with my shot selection," he added.

What makes the feat even more commendable is how the Indians fought multiple injuries and mental fatigue - due to the bio-bubble restrictions -- to register a historic win.