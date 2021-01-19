News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide: Kohli

To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide: Kohli

January 19, 2021 14:15 IST
Team India

IMAGE: The Indian team celebrates victory. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Minutes after India attained a famous series victory over Australia, regular skipper Virat Kohli, on Tuesday, said that whoever doubts this Indian team, needs to stand up and take notice of what the line-up is all about.

 

"WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers," Kohli tweeted.

Kohli had also returned home after the first Test as he along with wife Anushka Sharma were expecting the birth of their first child. Kohli announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl on the very day when the Indian team played out of its skin to draw the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories at Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded a famous draw at Sydney and at every step of the way, this line-up overcame adversity.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- the Gabba -- was finally breached.

AGENCIES
Modi, Sachin lead praises for India after historic win
Emotional Siraj illustrates India's resilience
'This boy has become a man on this tour'
Here's what Pant said after scoring the winning runs
Modi, Sachin lead praises for India after historic win
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

PIX: India score incredible win over Aus to win series

Here's what Pant said after scoring the winning runs

