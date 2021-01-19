PICS: Australia vs India, 4th Test, Day 5

Last updated on: January 19, 2021 08:09 IST

Images from Day 5 of the fourth Test between Australia and India, at the Gabba, on Tuesday.

IMAGE: India opener Shubman Gill waves to the dressing room after completing a half-century during Day 5 of the fourth Test against Australia, at the Gabba, in Brisbane, on Tuesday. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Young Shubman Gill stroked his way to an attractive half-century while Cheteshwar Pujara defended dourly as India reached 83 for 1 at lunch in pursuit of a challenging 328 on the final day of the fourth Test against Australia, at the Gabba, in Brisbane, on Tuesday.

Senior opener Rohit Sharma (7) got a beauty of a delivery from Pat Cummins (10-6-7-1), which he edged and was taken by a diving Tim Paine in-front of first slip.

Gill (64 off 117 balls), with his easy to the eye batting, repeatedly peppered the off-side field during the 65-run stand with Pujara (8 batting, 90 balls) in which he was the dominant partner.

IMAGE: Australia pacer Pat Cummins is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Rohit Sharma early on Day 5. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

India still need 245 runs in the final two sessions (62 overs maximum) but at this point it doesn't look like they will go for the chase as a draw would be enough to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The fifth day pitch at the Gabba seemed pretty flat, with not much help for the Australia pacers, as Gill played a few cut shots and comfortably drove on the up.

When he was given the liberal dose of short balls, the opener was happy to play the pull-shot.

IMAGE: Australia's wicketkeeper Tim Paine reacts as Cheteshwar Pujara makes his ground after a quick run. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

With no lateral movement either in the air or off the pitch, Gill looked comfortable with his "playing beside the line of the ball" technique.

Against the '100 Test man' Nathan Lyon, he came down the track to hit a flowing cover drive even as the seasoned off-spinner's tactic of not having close-in fielders on the off-side invited sharp criticism from Shane Warne, who was on air.

The placid nature of the track also did not help the Australians, who kept an attacking field for the better part of the session.

Among Gill's shots, the backfoot cover drive off Josh Hazlewood would stay with any fan for long. He also used Mitchell Starc's bounce to slash him over backward point for a six.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara ducks to avoid a bouncer. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

He also smashed five boundaries during the session.

His second half-century came off a double that he got with a back-foot punch through the covers.

Pujara, at the other end, faced a lot of short deliveries from Cummins, against which he ducked and took a few blows on the body. But with Gill scoring freely at one end, the Saurashtra man was happy to be in his zone defending doggedly which was the need of the hour.