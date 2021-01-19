India on top of WTC table after historic win at Gabba

Source:

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj celebrate victory. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

India overcame unimaginable odds to defeat Australia in the fourth Test and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With this classic victory, the Ajinkya Rahane-led team has moved to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings.

India now has 430 points while New Zealand, holding the second spot, has 420 points on the table. Sitting in the third position, Australia has 332 points. "India on top. After the hard-fought win at The Gabba, India move to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings. Australia slip to No.3," ICC tweeted.

Apart from this, India also toppled Australia in the ICC Test Team Rankings to claim the second spot. New Zealand sits atop the table with 118.44 points, India now has 117.65 points, overtaking Australia on 113 points.

"India displace Australia to become the new No.2 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Team Rankings," ICC tweeted.

It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved on Tuesday as an injury-ravaged young Indian team defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1.