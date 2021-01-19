News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Joyous scenes at the Gabba

Joyous scenes at the Gabba

By Rediff Cricket
January 19, 2021 14:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Team India

IMAGE: Team India celebrates victory.

Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

 

Indian cricket fans celebrate India's historic win over Australia at the Gabba on Tuesday.

Team India beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test of the series to win the series 2-1.

21-year-old Shubman Gill and a gritty Cheteshwar Pujara stitched a slow yet steady 114-run partnership off 240 balls after Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 7 in the seventh over of the final morning.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (24 off 22 balls) flattered to deceive and India went to the tea break needing 145 in the last session and Rishabh Pant in the middle with Pujara.

Pujara was dismissed after scoring his slowest-ever fifty (off 196 balls) when Pat Cummins returned with the second new ball. But Pant's 89 runs in the final hour was worth its weight in gold.

The joyous scenes at the Gabba:

Fans

IMAGE: Team India celebrates victory. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

 

Fans

IMAGE: Fans cheer during day five. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

 

Fans

IMAGE: Fans cheer after India win the 4th Test and the series. Photograph: Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Fans

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Congratulate Team India!
Congratulate Team India!
Tendulkar showers praise on Shardul, Siraj
Tendulkar showers praise on Shardul, Siraj
Emotional Siraj illustrates India's resilience
Emotional Siraj illustrates India's resilience
Congratulate Team India!
Congratulate Team India!
India on top of WTC table after historic win at Gabba
India on top of WTC table after historic win at Gabba
PICS: How India stole the thunder Down Under...
PICS: How India stole the thunder Down Under...
Looking into WhatsApp privacy policy changes: Govt
Looking into WhatsApp privacy policy changes: Govt

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

PIX: India score incredible win over Aus to win series

PIX: India score incredible win over Aus to win series

'This boy has become a man on this tour'

'This boy has become a man on this tour'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use