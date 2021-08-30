Headingley, Kohli's 2nd Innings Defeat

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the interesting numbers from Day 4 of the India-England Test at Leeds.

IMAGE: England's Ollie Robinson holds aloft the ball after dismissing Ishant Sharma to complete his five-wicket haul during Day 4 of the third Test at Headingley in Leeds, August 28, 2021. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

2 Number of bowlers to take 400 wickets in a particular country.

Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal was James Anderson's 400th wicket in England.

Muttiah Muralitharan is the only other bowler to do so, with 493 wickets in Sri Lanka.

Most Test wickets in a particular country

Country Country Mts Wkts Avg Muttiah Muralitharan Sri Lanka 73 493 19.56 James Anderson England 94 400 24.02 Anil Kumble India 63 350 24.88 Stuart Broad England 85 341 25.78 Shane Warne Australia 69 319 26.39

917 Number of international wickets taken by James Anderson -- the fourth most by any bowler.

Anderson moved ahead of Wasim Akram (916).

Only Muralitharan (1,347), Shane Warne (1,001), Anil Kumble (956) and Glenn McGrath (949) are ahead of Anderson.

63 Runs scored by India after the fall of fourth wicket across two innings (22 in the first and 41 in the second innings) -- their second lowest in a Test match where India were dismissed in both innings.

The lowest remains 41 against Australia at Pune in 2017.

3 Number of times India have lost the last seven wickets for less than 50 in both innings of a Test.

India losing last 7 wickets for < 50 in both innings of a Test

Opponent Venue Season Collapse England Manchester 1952 17-3 to 58 all out 59-3 to 82 all out Australia Pune 2016-17 94-3 to 105 all out 77-3 to 107 all out England Leeds 2021 56-3 to 78 all out 237-3 to 278 all out

27 Number of Tests won by Joe Root -- the most by an England captain.

He went past Michael Vaughan's tally of 26 Test wins.

Most successful England captains in Tests

Mts Won Lost Drawn Win% Joe Root 55 27 20 8 49.09 Michael Vaughan 51 26 11 14 50.98 Andrew Strauss 50 24 11 15 48.00 Alastair Cook 59 24 22 13 40.68 Peter May 41 20 10 11 48.78 Mike Brearley 31 18 4 9 58.06 Nasser Hussain 45 17 15 13 37.78

0 Number of England bowlers with a 5-wicket innings haul against India at Leeds before Ollie Robinson.

Robinson has now taken two five-wicket hauls in his four Tests -- both against India.

He had taken 5 for 85 in first innings of the Nottingham Test.

2 Number of innings defeats for India under Virat Kohli.

Both these defeats have come against England.

At Lord's in 2018 India had lost by innings and 159 runs.

6 Number of Tests without a win for England at home before the Leeds Test -- their longest winless streak since eight between 1989 and 1990.

