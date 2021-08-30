Headingley, Kohli's 2nd Innings Defeat

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the interesting numbers from Day 4 of the India-England Test at Leeds.
2 Number of bowlers to take 400 wickets in a particular country.
Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal was James Anderson's 400th wicket in England.
Muttiah Muralitharan is the only other bowler to do so, with 493 wickets in Sri Lanka.
Most Test wickets in a particular country
|Country
|Country
|Mts
|Wkts
|Avg
|Muttiah Muralitharan
|Sri Lanka
|73
|493
|19.56
|James Anderson
|England
|94
|400
|24.02
|Anil Kumble
|India
|63
|350
|24.88
|Stuart Broad
|England
|85
|341
|25.78
|Shane Warne
|Australia
|69
|319
|26.39
917 Number of international wickets taken by James Anderson -- the fourth most by any bowler.
Anderson moved ahead of Wasim Akram (916).
Only Muralitharan (1,347), Shane Warne (1,001), Anil Kumble (956) and Glenn McGrath (949) are ahead of Anderson.
63 Runs scored by India after the fall of fourth wicket across two innings (22 in the first and 41 in the second innings) -- their second lowest in a Test match where India were dismissed in both innings.
The lowest remains 41 against Australia at Pune in 2017.
3 Number of times India have lost the last seven wickets for less than 50 in both innings of a Test.
India losing last 7 wickets for < 50 in both innings of a Test
|Opponent
|Venue
|Season
|Collapse
|England
|Manchester
|1952
|17-3 to 58 all out
|59-3 to 82 all out
|Australia
|Pune
|2016-17
|94-3 to 105 all out
|77-3 to 107 all out
|England
|Leeds
|2021
|56-3 to 78 all out
|237-3 to 278 all out
27 Number of Tests won by Joe Root -- the most by an England captain.
He went past Michael Vaughan's tally of 26 Test wins.
Most successful England captains in Tests
|Mts
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Win%
|Joe Root
|55
|27
|20
|8
|49.09
|Michael Vaughan
|51
|26
|11
|14
|50.98
|Andrew Strauss
|50
|24
|11
|15
|48.00
|Alastair Cook
|59
|24
|22
|13
|40.68
|Peter May
|41
|20
|10
|11
|48.78
|Mike Brearley
|31
|18
|4
|9
|58.06
|Nasser Hussain
|45
|17
|15
|13
|37.78
0 Number of England bowlers with a 5-wicket innings haul against India at Leeds before Ollie Robinson.
Robinson has now taken two five-wicket hauls in his four Tests -- both against India.
He had taken 5 for 85 in first innings of the Nottingham Test.
2 Number of innings defeats for India under Virat Kohli.
Both these defeats have come against England.
At Lord's in 2018 India had lost by innings and 159 runs.
6 Number of Tests without a win for England at home before the Leeds Test -- their longest winless streak since eight between 1989 and 1990.
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com