Day 3 and the Numbers Belong to India

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the interesting numbers from Day 3 of the India-England Test at Leeds.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma in action at the Emerald Headingley stadium in Leeds, August 27, 2021. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

354 The first innings lead conceded by India. The last time India conceded a lead of 300 or more runs was against England at the Oval in 2014.

The 354 run lead is also the highest India have ever conceded under Virat Kohli. The previous record was 289 also against England at Lord's in 2018.

62 Number of sixes hit by Rohit Sharma in Test matches. He has now gone past Kapil Dev.

Only Virender Sehwag (90), M S Dhoni (78) and Sachin Tendulkar (69) have hit more sixes than Rohit in Tests for India.

3 Number of Indian openers to play 100 or more balls in both innings of a Test in England in the last 50 years.

Rohit Sharma emulated Sunil Gavaskar (thrice -- Manchester 1974, Birmingham 1979 and Lord's 1979) and Murali Vijay (Nottingham 2014).

4 The most boundaries Cheteshwar Pujara had hit off James Anderson in a Test innings before the Leeds Test. That was during his career best 206* at Ahmedabad in 2012.

Today he hit five boundaries off Anderson.

91 Balls taken by Pujara to score his fifty -- his fastest outside Asia, beating the 95-ball fifty against England at Nottingham in 2014.

91 Pujara's score. This is only the second time Pujara has remained unbeaten at the close of a day's play.

Pujara remained unbeaten on 98 overnight at Ahmedabad in 2012, also against England. The next day, Pujara went on to score 206*.

1,534 Runs scored by Virat Kohli as captain against England. No other Indian captain has managed even 1,000 runs.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com