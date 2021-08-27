It's ROOT again all the way!

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the interesting numbers from Day 2 of the India-England Test at Leeds.

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates yet another century at the Emerald Headingley stadium in Leeds, August 26, 2021. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

57 Number of balls taken by Joe Root to race to his fifty -- the fastest by an England captain against India.

Graham Gooch had scored a 60-ball fifty in the second innings of the Lord's Test in 1990.

5 Number of Indian bowlers to take 100 wickets in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries.

Mohammed Shami joined Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan and Ishant Sharma in doing so.

2013 The last time the first four England batsmen all scored 50 or more before Thursday -- at Dunedin against New Zealand, with Alastair Cook scoring 116, Nick Compton 117, Steven Finn 56 and Jonathan Trott 52.

Finn came in as the nightwatchman and made the only fifty of his Test career.

124 Balls taken by Joe Root to score his hundred -- the second fastest by an England captain against India.

The fastest came in 95 balls -- by Graham Gooch.

8 Hundreds scored by Root -- the most by any player in India-England Tests.

Root went ahead of Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Alastair Cook, who scored seven hundreds apiece.

Root's eight hundreds are also the joint-most by any player against India, with Gary Sobers, Viv Richards, Ricky Ponting and Steve Smith.

12 Number of hundreds by Root while leading his side -- the joint-most by an England captain, along with Alastair Cook.

4 Number of England captains to aggregate 500 runs in a home series.

Joe Root is the first to do so since Graham Gooch who accumulated 752 runs in 1990.

Others are: Peter May (582) vs South Africa in 1955 and David Gower (732) vs Australia in 1985.

1 Only one England player has scored more Test hundreds than Root's 23 -- Alastair Cook who has 33 hundreds on his name.

Root moved ahead of Walter Hammond, Colin Cowdrey, Geoff Boycott and Ian Bell to level with Kevin Pietersen.

1,398 Runs scored by Root in 2021 -- the most by an England captain in a single calendar year.

He went past Alastair Cook's tally of 1,364 in 2015.

875 Runs scored by Root against India in 2021 -- the second most by any player in a single calendar year against India, after the West Indies' Clive Lloyd who made 903 in 1983.

6 Number of times Root has outscored the opposition's total -- the most by an England player.

The other such occasions for Root came against New Zealand at Lord's in 2013, versus India at The Oval in 2014, versus Australia at Nottingham in 2015, versus Pakistan at Manchester in 2016, versus Sri Lanka at Galle in 2021 and now versus India at Leeds.

No other England player has done so on more than three occasions.

0 Number of maidens Ishant Sharma bowled in his 22 overs.

Only once in his Test career has Ishant ended bowling without a single maiden -- against Sri Lanka at Ahmedabad in 2009 Ishant bowled 33 overs without a maiden.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com