PIX: Five-star Robinson sends India crashing to defeat

India lose third Test by an innings and 76 runs before lunch on Day 4.

IMAGE: England's Ollie Robinson holds aloft the ball after dismissing Ishant Sharma to complete his five-wicket haul during Day 4 of the third Test, at Headingley in Leeds, on Saturday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Pacer Ollie Robinson destroyed India's famed batting line-up with a five-wicket haul to power England to victory by an innings and 76 runs, on Day 4 of the third Test, at Headingley, in Leeds, on Saturday.

Robinson took 5 for 65 in 26 overs, as India were bowled out for 278 in 99.3 overs in their second innings. The thumping victory enabled England level the five-match series 1-1.

Resuming the fourth day on 215 for 2, India lost the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara for 91, who was trapped leg before wicket by Robinson, early in the morning. The pacer also accounted for India captain Virat Kohli, having him caught behind for 55.

IMAGE: Ollie Robinson celebrates the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The duo had put on 99 runs for the third wicket before India's lower order collapsed tamely, as the visitors lost eight wickets for 63 runs.



This was the second batting collapse for India in the match after they were bowled out for 78 in their first innings on the first day.



England had replied with a huge 432, courtesy of captain Joe Root's 121, as they took a massive 354-run first innings lead.

IMAGE: A delighted Ollie Robinson celebrates after taking the wicket of India captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ajinkya Rahane scored just 10 before he edged James Anderson and was caught behind by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.



Rishabh Pant had a few wild swings, running down the track to the England pacers, before Robinson had him caught in the slips for one.



Mohammed Shami (6) and Ishant Sharma (2) also did not last long as India kept losing wickets regularly.

Ravindra Jadeja hit a few boundaries to score 30 off 25 balls before he was caught behind off Craig Overton.

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Overton ended India's miserable morning when he had Mohammed Siraj caught in the slips for a duck as India were bowled out for 278.



The fourth Test will be played at The Oval in London, from September 2 to 6.