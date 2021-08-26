A Day of Dismal Records for India

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the interesting numbers from Day 1 of the India-England Test at Headingley.

IMAGE: Craig Overton celebrates with Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow after taking Mohammed Shami's wicket on day one of the third Test, August 25, 2021. Photograph: Michael SteeleGetty Images

1 Virat Kohli won his first toss in 9 Tests in England (including the WTC final against New Zealand).

4 Number of times Virat Kohli played two consecutive Tests with the same playing XI.

He has never played more than two Tests with the same team.

Virat Kohli playing the same XI in consecutive Tests

Vs Venue Season Result (for India) England Southampton 2018 Lost West Indies Kingston 2019 Won Bangladesh Kolkata 2019-20 Won England Leeds 2021 To be seen

50 Number of consecutive innings in which Virat Kohli has not scored a hundred in any format of international cricket (since the Kolkata Test vs Bangladesh in 2019). That's his longest such streak.

Before the current streak, the longest Virat had to wait for a hundred was 25 innings.

18.09 Rohit Sharma's strike rate (19 off 105 balls) -- his slowest innings where he faced 50 or more balls.

7/22 India's collapse. From 56/3 India were bowled out for 78 in 89 balls.

This is India's second worst seven-wicket collapse in a match's first innings.

The worst ever remains 7 for 21 also against England at Lord's in 1979.

78 India's total is their third lowest in a Test batting first after winning the toss.

Total Opposition Venue Year Result 75 West Indies Delhi 1987 Lost 76 South Africa Ahmedabad 2008 Lost 78 England Leeds 2021 To be seen 96 England Lord's 1979 Drawn 104 Australia Mumbai WS 2004 Won 106 Pakistan Lucknow 1952 Lost

19 Top score in India's innings (Rohit Sharma).

There have been only one lower top score for India in an all-out innings against England -- Dattaram Hindlekar with 17 in India's total of 93 at Lord's in 1936.

2 Number of times the opposition's opening partnership has outscored India's total on the first day of a Test.

Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed emulated Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie, who put on 78 runs after South Africa bowled out India for 76 at Ahmedabad in 2008.

25 Number of innings after which England posted a century opening partnership in Tests.

The last such occasion was against West Indies at Manchester last year when Rory Burns and Dom Sibley added 114 runs.

It was also the first century partnership for England against India since 2016.

England did not have a single century opening stand in 2018 series at home, the 2021 series in India and first two Tests of the 2021 series.

120 The total for which England were dismissed in their last innings (at Lord's).

Today they finished with the same total without losing a wicket!

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com