PIX: Fans Swoon Over Hardik's 'Calm' Look!

PIX: Fans Swoon Over Hardik's 'Calm' Look!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
Last updated on: August 06, 2025 17:54 IST

'Film industry khatre mein hain! (The film industry is in danger!),' one of his fans commented.  

Pandya

IMAGE: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya looked great in the all-black co-ord. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya has an impeccable sense of style and is a sharp dresser. 

The star Team India all-rounder has dropped a series of candid pictures of himself that have been winning hearts right, left and centre.

Hardik, whose on-field persona has noticeably shifted towards a more calm and composed demeanor after becoming a part of India's leadership group, posted the photographs with an apt title, 'Calm'. 

Hardik

Opting for an all-black co-ord set, the classic black leather jacket made for a stylish look on him.

 

As soon as the Mumbai Indians skipper posted the photos on his Instagram page, his fans and followers thronged the comments section and filled the post with heartfelt reactions.

Hardik

'The real definition of clutch,' read a comment. Another account remarked, 'Attitude and performance!.'

The seam-bowling all-rounder, who was not considered for India's recently concluded Test tour of England, is expected to be seen in action in the Asia Cup, set to begin in the UAE on September 9.

REDIFF CRICKET
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

