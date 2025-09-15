HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is This Hardik Pandya's New Love?

September 15, 2025 20:11 IST

Hardik Pandya has sparked dating buzz with model Mahieka Sharma

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya has sparked dating buzz with model and actress Mahieka Sharma. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram and Mahieka Sharma/Instagram
 

Cricketer Hardik Pandya's personal life is once again in the spotlight, this time with rumours linking him to model and actress Mahieka Sharma.

According to reports, the buzz began after Mahieka was spotted at the India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on Sunday, with fans quickly connecting the dots on social media.

This is not the first time her name has been associated with the India all-rounder. Earlier this year, Reddit and Instagram users speculated about their connection, citing subtle hints such as them following each other on Instagram and similarities in background details of their posts.

Adding fuel to the gossip, a viral video recently claimed a faint male figure, believed to be Hardik, appeared in one of Mahieka's selfies, while another fan pointed out the number 33 jersey (famously worn by Hardik) in her feed.

The chatter comes months after Hardik's divorce from actress Natasa Stankovic, announced earlier this year, and following rumours of a breakup with British singer Jasmin Walia.

Mahieka, who studied economics and finance before pursuing modelling and acting, has carved a space for herself in fashion and entertainment.

She has featured in music videos, indie films, and campaigns for Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo, while walking the ramp for designers Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre and Tarun Tahiliani.

Last year, she won Model of the Year (New Age) at the Indian Fashion Awards.

For now, neither Hardik nor Mahieka has commented on the speculation.

