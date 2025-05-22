HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'He Never Gave Up': Hardik's Masterclass

'He Never Gave Up': Hardik's Masterclass

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 22, 2025
May 22, 2025 12:02 IST

What stood out on Wednesday wasn't just the dominant win -- it was the sight of Wankhede fans cheering loudly for a man they once booed.
The redemption was complete.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: From boos to applause -- Hardik Pandya's comeback is complete at Wankhede. Photograph: BCCI

The boos of 2024 are now distant echoes.

On a charged Wednesday night at Wankhede, Hardik Pandya soaked in the applause as he led Mumbai Indians into the play-offs -- an emphatic full-circle moment for a captain once under siege.

The MI skipper was all smiles after his team's commanding 59 run win over Delhi Capitals, a victory that not only sealed their IPL 2025 playoff berth but also symbolised a remarkable redemption arc -- both for the franchise and for Pandya himself.

Just a year ago, the same ground echoed with boos after Pandya's high-profile return to MI and his appointment as captain in place of the beloved Rohit Sharma. The results didn't help. MI finished rock bottom in IPL 2024, and Hardik bore the brunt of fan frustration.

True to character, Hardik never gave up.

 

Hardik Pandya

The 2025 season started no better -- four losses in the first five games. What followed was a remarkable comeback: Seven wins in the next eight matches, sealing a playoff berth with a game to spare. And through it all, Hardik remained calm, steering the ship from behind the scenes and getting the best out of his star-studded squad.

'Hardik has been fabulous,' former India batter Ajay Jadeja said on JioStar.

'He's got the energy and a unique style of captaincy. He didn't change who he was -- he just managed this team better.'

Indeed, Pandya's credentials as a leader are beyond doubt. He led Gujarat Titans to a title in 2022 and a runner-up finish in 2023. Now, he's within striking distance of taking MI to a record sixth IPL crown.

This season, he's been more a strategist than a headline-grabber. He's barely had to bowl, thanks to a balanced and deadly bowling unit.

While Jasprit Bumrah has continued to shine with 16 wickets, he's had real support this year -- Trent Boult (19 wickets), Mitchell Santner (7 wickets), and Deepak Chahar (11 wickets) have chipped in with a combined 37 wickets. Hardik himself has contributed 13.

Hardik Pandya

'A captain is only as good as his team,' Jadeja noted.

'Last year, Bumrah had to carry the load alone. This year, there's a bowling arsenal so good that India's premier seam-bowling all-rounder isn't even required to bowl every game!'

What stood out on Wednesday wasn't just the dominant win -- it was the sight of Wankhede fans cheering loudly for a man they once booed. The redemption was complete.

'It's lovely to see,' Jadeja added.

Hardik Pandya

'Same team, same ground, same fans but a whole different energy. That's the mark of a true leader. You don't want just a captain who celebrates the highs. You want one who can weather the lows too.

Mumbai Indians now look to seal a top-two finish when they face Punjab Kings in their final league match in Jaipur.

For Hardik Pandya, it's already a season of redemption. But the job isn't done yet -- a record sixth IPL title beckons.

REDIFF CRICKET
