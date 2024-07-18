Hardik Pandya, Natasa Confirm Separation

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Cricket star Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic have confirmed their separation in a joint statement posted on Instagram on Thursday.

This news comes after weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship status and recent reports of Natasa leaving Mumbai with their son Agastya.

The statement emphasises their commitment to co-parenting their three-year-old son despite their decision to part ways.

"After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways," Pandya wrote in his post. "We gave it our all, but believe this is the best decision for both of us."

The statement acknowledges the difficulty of the decision while reflecting on the positive aspects of their relationship. "This wasn't easy, considering the joy, respect, and companionship we shared as a couple and while raising our family," it reads.