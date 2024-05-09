News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » GT coach backs skipper Gill despite runs woes

GT coach backs skipper Gill despite runs woes

Source: PTI
May 09, 2024 21:02 IST
Gary Kirsten wants balance between bat and ball

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill has endured a tough season as it is languishing at the bottom of the table with seven losses and four wins in 11 games. Photograph: BCCI

A purist at heart, Gujarat Titans batting coach Gary Kirsten wants the BCCI to find a way to maintain an equilibrium between bat and ball after witnessing unprecedented domination by the batters in the ongoing IPL season.

It has been a nightmare for the bowlers this season with IPL teams crossing the 250-plus totals as many as eight times this IPL.

"I'm a cricket purist and I like to see an even contest between bat and ball," said Kirsten during the press conference ahead of their clash against Chennai Super Kings.

"So, however the authorities of the game decide which way to go. The most important thing is that it's an even contest. And if it becomes uneven, I would like that to be addressed as best they can.

 

"However they make that decision, it needs to be an even contest between bat and ball and maybe it hasn't so much this IPL. I think it's been like the batter is dominating the IPL more."

It takes time to really master captaincy: Gary Kirsten backs Shubman Gill

Gujarat, under Hardik Pandya, had reached successive finals in 2022 and 2023 but the team, led by Shubman Gill, has endured a tough season as it is languishing at the bottom of the table with seven losses and four wins in 11 games.

Lack of runs from Gill has been a major issue for GT as the batter has managed three single digit scores and a highest of 35 in the last five outings.

Kirsten said: "I think he's enjoyed the captaincy, it's something that takes time to really master, but I think he's enjoyed it this season."

"He's a world-class player, I have no doubt that in the next three games he's going to put in one or two really good performances."

Kirsten also admitted that it has been difficult to replace injured Mohammed Shami, who has been their biggest pace weapon in the powerplay in the last two seasons.

"I think you do miss players. Obviously someone like a Shami who was big for us in the last two years, that kind of a player is difficult to replace. You can't replace world-class bowlers like that."

"There are some talented young bowlers in our group, but it takes time to find your feet against guys that are wanting to trade every ball for six."

The South African said the Powerplay has exposed the bowling of many teams this season.

"That's an area where I think all the teams have been exposed. The powerplay has been a tough place to bowl this season. But saying that, a little bit in the wicket, you nick a few batters off and anything can happen."

"Ahmedabad is traditionally a wicket that does a little bit up-front. So, tomorrow it could turn around and the seamers can get some wickets for us and we can get 2-3 wickets quite quickly and then the whole game changes."

GT are technically still in the mix though with a maximum tally of 14 points, it would be very difficult for them to qualify.

Kirsten wants his team to produce a "solid" show in the last 3 games.

"We haven't played the kind of cricket we know that we can play. There are certain components of our game that haven't been as consistent as in the past. So last three games, we just want to play solid cricket in all departments of the game, because if you don't, you'll get exposed."

"So hopefully one or two guys put in some match-winning performances tomorrow and we can play a good game of cricket."

Kirsten said his team will need to find a way to take wickets in the Powerplay so that spinners can come into the picture.

"If we bowl reasonably well in the power play, it helps our spinners big time because then the spinners can bowl to new batters, which makes a big difference." 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
