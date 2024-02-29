News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Guess Where Jadeja Is!

Guess Where Jadeja Is!

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 29, 2024 12:40 IST
Ravindra Jadeja

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram
 

Ravindra Jadeja took time off after India's series victory in Ranchi to meet up with his Chennai Super Kings Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja posted pictures outside the gate of Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi on Instagram.

'Immersing myself in fan mode in front of the legend's abode #MSD', Jadeja noted.

Jadeja's last ball heroics against the Gujarat Titans had ensured CSK won a fifth title in IPL 2023.

'Mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi', Jadeja had then tweeted, accompanied by pictures of Dhoni with the IPL trophy.

REDIFF CRICKET
