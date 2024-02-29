'He has the credentials to get where Dhoni reached'

IMAGE: Playing in his debut Test series, Dhruv Jurel has given India a happy selection headache for the future. Photograph: BCCI

A spot in India's playing XI is a tough ask, but once you get that golden opportunity and you shine on debut, is your place secure?

The race for a spot in the Indian team is so competitive that even on the back of a stellar debut, one can't breathe easy -- and that's the story of Dhruv Jurel.

In the absence of several first-choice 'keepers Jurel was handed his debut cap and the youngster delivered under pressure to play a crucial role in India's win over England in the Test series.

But Jurel's place in the playing XI is far from secure, with Rishabh Pant gearing up for a comeback. Pant, who has been out of action for almost 13 months due to a horrific accident, is set to make a comeback during IPL 2024.

Asked about Jurel's position in the team, former Indian skipper Anil Kumble drew parallels between the young wicket-keeper and the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

'Oh yes, there's Rishabh Pant. We don't know when he comes back whenever that happens. Sooner hopefully for Rishabh. But otherwise, yes, he (Jurel) certainly has all the credentials to get to where MS (Dhoni) reached in his career,' Kumble told Jio Cinema.

'In that first innings he was very assured and then hit those big sixes when he was batting with the tail and hats off even behind the stumps,' Kumble said.

'He's been exceptional and he's only going to improve. This is only his second Test and I'm sure as he starts playing more and more, he'll only get better.'

Jurel will play in the fifth Test in Dharamsala. But with India's next Test scheduled in September against Bangladesh, he may have to contend with Rishabh Pant for the 'keeper's spot.