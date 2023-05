Photograph: Kind courtesy Ravindra Jadeja/Twitter

After Chennai Super Kings won its fifth IPL title courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja's six and four on balls 119 and 120, Jadeja came up with a beautiful post for CSK Skipper M S Dhoni.

Jadeja dedicated the victory to CSK's Thala.

'We did it for ONE and ONLY MS DHONI. Mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi...' Jadeja tweeted.