'Go for the Kill!' Sanju tells Royals

'We die or we win, it's as simple as that.'

'No one is staying in the middle.'

'I want that commitment from each and everyone of you.'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson and the Rajasthan Royals open their campaign against Punjab Kings in Dubai on September 21. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson delivered a stirring speech for his team-mates as they gear up for the second leg of IPL 2021, beginning in the UAE on September 19.

The Royals need a good showing in the UAE leg after managing just three wins from seven games in the first half of IPL 2021 in India.

Video: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Samson looked all fired up as he gave the Royals a passionate pep talk, asking them to go 'for the kill'.

'The goal is definitely to win the championship, but we focus on our process, we focus on our preparation and we take one match at a time.

'We give everything. It doesn't matter if we end up again at No 8 position but I want everyone to go full out, no matter who the opposition is. I want to see that attitude in your eyes and in your body language,' Samson told his team-mates during the Royals practice session in the UAE.

'We are going for the kill. We die or we win, it's as simple as that. No one is staying in the middle. I want that commitment from each and everyone of you,' the skipper said.

Samson was in good form in the first leg, smashing 277 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 145, with one century.

The Royals will be without their three English stars -- Ben Stokes (taking a break from cricket), Jofra Archer (recovering from injury) and Jos Buttler (spending time with his family and second child who was born last week) -- when they open their campaign against the Punjab Kings in Dubai on September 21.