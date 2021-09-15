News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah-Sanjana All Smiles in Quarantine

Bumrah-Sanjana All Smiles in Quarantine

By Rediff Cricket
September 15, 2021 11:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Television anchor Sanjana Ganesan and her husband Mumbai Indians star Jasprit Bumrah quarantine in their hotel room in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram
 

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan are all smiles as they spend time together in quarantine in their hotel room in Abu Dhabi ahead of the second leg of IPL, which begins on September 19.

'Hello from us in quarantine!' Boom Boom captioned the cute picture of the couple on the balcony of their hotel room on Instagram.

Sanjana took to Instagram to post another super cute picture where she looks quite excited while her hubby is his usual calm self.

'Clearly one of us is enjoying quarantine a little too much,' Sanj captioned the post.

Bumrah's Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Sunday, September 19, in the opening game of IPL 2021's second leg.

Boom Boom played a starring role in India's 157 run victory in the fourth Test against England at The Oval. He wasn't exactly in Boom Boom form in the first leg of IPL 2021, with just six wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 7.11.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
What's Keeping Rohit busy?
What's Keeping Rohit busy?
IPL 2021 UAE Schedule
IPL 2021 UAE Schedule
Points Table: IPL 2021
Points Table: IPL 2021
'Government should get out of agriculture'
'Government should get out of agriculture'
Can name-changing spree help BJP again in UP 2022?
Can name-changing spree help BJP again in UP 2022?
'Pak considered Taliban as partner to counter India'
'Pak considered Taliban as partner to counter India'
Bumper-to-bumper cover for new vehicles not mandatory
Bumper-to-bumper cover for new vehicles not mandatory

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

This Englishman Wants to Play the IPL!

This Englishman Wants to Play the IPL!

Why RCB Will Wear Blue, Not Red

Why RCB Will Wear Blue, Not Red

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances