Bumrah-Sanjana All Smiles in Quarantine

IMAGE: Television anchor Sanjana Ganesan and her husband Mumbai Indians star Jasprit Bumrah quarantine in their hotel room in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan are all smiles as they spend time together in quarantine in their hotel room in Abu Dhabi ahead of the second leg of IPL, which begins on September 19.

'Hello from us in quarantine!' Boom Boom captioned the cute picture of the couple on the balcony of their hotel room on Instagram.

Sanjana took to Instagram to post another super cute picture where she looks quite excited while her hubby is his usual calm self.

'Clearly one of us is enjoying quarantine a little too much,' Sanj captioned the post.

Bumrah's Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Sunday, September 19, in the opening game of IPL 2021's second leg.

Boom Boom played a starring role in India's 157 run victory in the fourth Test against England at The Oval. He wasn't exactly in Boom Boom form in the first leg of IPL 2021, with just six wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 7.11.