News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » This Englishman Wants to Play the IPL!

This Englishman Wants to Play the IPL!

By Rediff Cricket
September 14, 2021 15:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jason Roy

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jason Roy waits to board his flight for Dubai at Heathrow airport in London on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jason Roy/Instagram
 

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes pulled out of the second leg of IPL 2021, but fellow Englishman Jason Roy can't wait to bat in the world's leading T20 league.

Roy is already on his way to the United Arab Emirates to join his team SunRisers Hyderabad.

'See you soon @iplt20 @sunrisershyd! Next stop Dubai,' Roy captioned his Instagram post on Tuesday.

'The explosive English opener is on his way to the #Risers camp,' SunRisers Hyderabad declared on Instagram.

In Bairstow's absence, Roy -- signed up a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh earlier this year -- could open the SRH batting with David Warner.

'Can't wait buddy,' Warner commented on Roy's post.

One of England's leading batsmen in limited overs cricket, Roy has featured in just eight IPL games -- for the now defunct Gujarat Lions and the Delhi Daredevils (now the Delhi Capitals), scoring 179 runs at a strike rate of 133.

SunRisers begin their campaign in the second leg of IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on September 22.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2021 UAE Schedule
IPL 2021 UAE Schedule
What Sunrisers' Warner is Up To...
What Sunrisers' Warner is Up To...
When the Knights Prowled and Pounced
When the Knights Prowled and Pounced
Pulwama grenade attack injures four civilians
Pulwama grenade attack injures four civilians
Nitish's party criticises Yogi for 'abba jaan' remark
Nitish's party criticises Yogi for 'abba jaan' remark
India Inc's Q3 hiring outlook most optimistic in 7 yrs
India Inc's Q3 hiring outlook most optimistic in 7 yrs
What's Keeping Rohit busy?
What's Keeping Rohit busy?

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

Why RCB Will Wear Blue, Not Red

Why RCB Will Wear Blue, Not Red

Why England's Woakes opted out of IPL

Why England's Woakes opted out of IPL

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances