This Englishman Wants to Play the IPL!

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jason Roy waits to board his flight for Dubai at Heathrow airport in London on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Photograph: Kind courtesy Jason Roy/Instagram

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes pulled out of the second leg of IPL 2021, but fellow Englishman Jason Roy can't wait to bat in the world's leading T20 league.

Roy is already on his way to the United Arab Emirates to join his team SunRisers Hyderabad.

'See you soon @iplt20 @sunrisershyd! Next stop Dubai,' Roy captioned his Instagram post on Tuesday.

'The explosive English opener is on his way to the #Risers camp,' SunRisers Hyderabad declared on Instagram.

In Bairstow's absence, Roy -- signed up a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh earlier this year -- could open the SRH batting with David Warner.

'Can't wait buddy,' Warner commented on Roy's post.

One of England's leading batsmen in limited overs cricket, Roy has featured in just eight IPL games -- for the now defunct Gujarat Lions and the Delhi Daredevils (now the Delhi Capitals), scoring 179 runs at a strike rate of 133.

SunRisers begin their campaign in the second leg of IPL 2021 against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on September 22.