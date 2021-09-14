Why RCB Will Wear Blue, Not Red

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore will sport a blue jersey in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on September 20 to pay tribute to COVID-19 heroes and frontline workers. Photograph: Kind courtesy Royal Challengers Bangalore/Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore will sporting a special blue jersey in their IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on September 20 to pay tribute to COVID-19 heroes and frontline workers.

'RCB to wear Blue Jersey v KKR on 20th. We at RCB are honoured to sport the Blue kit, which resembles the colour of the PPE kits of the frontline warriors, to pay tribute to their invaluable service while leading the fight against the Covid pandemic,' RCB tweeted on Tuesday.

RCB had originally planned to auction the blue jerseys worn by the players during the first leg of IPL 2021 to help India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, but had to shelve their plans after the T20 league was postponed owing to multiple cases in the teams's bio-bubbles.

RCB had joined hands with the Give India Foundation to provide around 100 units of oxygen concentrators to areas in Bengaluru and other cities during the devastating second wave of the coronavirus.