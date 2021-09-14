News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's Keeping Rohit busy?

What's Keeping Rohit busy?

By Rediff Cricket
September 14, 2021 15:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma during his workout session in his hotel room in Abu Dhabi. Photographs: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter
 

With barely days left for the start of the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE, Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma has resumed training in quarantine.

Rohit, who arrived from London on Saturday, September 11, is undergoing a six-day quarantine in Abu Dhabi.

Rohit Sharma

The Hitman can be seen working on his fitness on an exercise bike in photographs Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Mumbai Indians will aim to bounce back after an indifferent start in the first leg of IPL 2021. The defending champions managed just four wins from seven games and are currently fourth in the points table.

MI take on Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021'S opening game in Dubai, on Sunday, September 19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2021 UAE Schedule
IPL 2021 UAE Schedule
IPL 2021: Points Table
IPL 2021: Points Table
When the Knights Prowled and Pounced
When the Knights Prowled and Pounced
'It's 2021 and we should move past labels'
'It's 2021 and we should move past labels'
New Guj cabinet in 2 days, Nitin Patel likely to stay
New Guj cabinet in 2 days, Nitin Patel likely to stay
11 govt banks don't have a chairman!
11 govt banks don't have a chairman!
Gennova's mRNA-based Covid vax to come in powder form
Gennova's mRNA-based Covid vax to come in powder form

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

Why RCB Will Wear Blue, Not Red

Why RCB Will Wear Blue, Not Red

What Sunrisers' Warner is Up To...

What Sunrisers' Warner is Up To...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances