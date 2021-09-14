What's Keeping Rohit busy?

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma during his workout session in his hotel room in Abu Dhabi. Photographs: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

With barely days left for the start of the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE, Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma has resumed training in quarantine.

Rohit, who arrived from London on Saturday, September 11, is undergoing a six-day quarantine in Abu Dhabi.

The Hitman can be seen working on his fitness on an exercise bike in photographs Mumbai Indians tweeted.

Mumbai Indians will aim to bounce back after an indifferent start in the first leg of IPL 2021. The defending champions managed just four wins from seven games and are currently fourth in the points table.

MI take on Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021'S opening game in Dubai, on Sunday, September 19.