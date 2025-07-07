Gill on Technique, Criticism and Leading by Example

'You always have to put the team first rather than your personal desires'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill recorded his first win as captain in a historic triumph in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Indian skipper Shubman Gill reflected on changes in his batting technique after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL), dealing with outside noise as a player and how playing full fifteen sessions of Test matches in England benefitted the team in all aspects.

Gill's historic combo of a double ton and century was a key to India's historic win at Edgbaston on Sunday, with massive scores of 269 and 161 across both innings. Gill took home the 'Player of the Match' award as India levelled the series 1-1.

"There were some things that I started working on. I think I started working at the time when IPL was ending. The perception of technique and people, I think, changes after every series, after every match. We, as a team or as a player, do not focus much on what people are saying about you," he said at the post-match press conference.

"It changes in every match. But the important thing is that whenever you are going to a match, what your team thinks about you, what your players think about you, if your teammates think about you, if they have confidence in you, then that is more important for me, rather than what people outside are thinking about me, or what they think about my technique," he added.

With a tally of 430 runs in the match, Gill broke a slew of records as he led India to their biggest away win by runs -- 336 runs to go level in the series.

IMAGE: Shubaman Gill with Karun Nair and Akash Deep. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/X

Gill said putting the team ahead of chasing personal milestones, puts him in a mental frame to bat long for the team irrespective of conditions.

"Especially when you are the captain, I think you need to lead by example so that whenever there is another player in that situation, you can command to that player, 'this is what the team requires right now.

"You always have to put the team first rather than your personal desires, or sometimes you want to try some things but I think if you put the team ahead of you, you would always walk in the right direction or walk on the right path and that's what I wanted to do in this match. If a good ball gets me out, it gets me out, but as long as I am there, I want to play as long as possible," he added.

Gill admitted that playing full five days, instead of Tests in India which mostly ended in three-four days, helped the team as a batting, bowling and fielding unit alike.

"Even in the first innings, I think we fielded for about 90 overs, which is about a day. So I think that is good. Like I said, there are different perspectives to look at things. I think even in the series, in the upcoming matches, if we are able to score runs consistently, post around 400 or 300 totals, we would always be in the game," he signed off.