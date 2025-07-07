HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Be in love with the grind and the game will give back'

'Be in love with the grind and the game will give back'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 07, 2025 11:12 IST

x

Shubman Gill was named player of the match for his 430-run haul in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston

IMAGE: Shubman Gill was named player of the match for his 430-run haul in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/X

Indian skipper Shubman Gill was over the moon after India's history-making win over England at Edgbaston on Sunday, his first win as captain.

 

India's triumph not only levelled the five-match series 1-1 but also marked their first-ever Test win at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The emphatic nature of the win drew widespread acclaim, particularly for skipper Shubman Gill, who scored 269 and 161 in the two innings to lead from the front, and Akash Deep, whose 10-wicket match haul was instrumental in dismantling England's batting.

Shubman Gill's tweet

The significance of the win and of five-day cricket was not lost on captain Gill.

'Be in love with the grind and the game will give back,' Gill tweeted.

KL Rahul's tweet 

Gill's teammates also revelled in the win and expressed their pride and joy on social media handles. 

Indian Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant also posted on his Instagram account, 'Amazing win.'

Indian batter KL Rahul posted on Instagram account, 'One for the record books, Edgbaston.'

Yashasvi Jaiswal's tweet

India's opener Yashasvi Jaiswal posted on his Instagram account, 'Wonderful game really enjoyed it everything with everyone.'

Akash Deep posted on his Instagram account, 'History made at Edgbaston -- grit, glory, and a game we'll never forget. Serving the nation with pride - Deep.'

 Akash Deep's tweet

Akash Deep took six wickets as India crushed England by 336 runs to level the series at 1-1 on Sunday after they bowled out the hosts for 271 to claim their first Test victory at Edgbaston.

India had never won at Edgbaston in eight tests, losing seven, and they were humbled last time out at the venue when England completed their highest successful run chase (378) three years ago.

Chasing 608 to win, England crumbled as Deep ripped through the top order and claimed his maiden Test five-wicket haul with figures of 6-99 to finish with 10 wickets in the match.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: 'Thala' Dhoni rings in his birthday with friends
SEE: 'Thala' Dhoni rings in his birthday with friends
McCullum pinpoints 'gamble' that backfired
McCullum pinpoints 'gamble' that backfired
How India Breached the Edgbaston Fortress
How India Breached the Edgbaston Fortress
'We let it slip': Stokes admits England blew it
'We let it slip': Stokes admits England blew it
Akash Deep breaks 38-year record in England
Akash Deep breaks 38-year record in England

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Medical Schools In The World

webstory image 2

10 Retro Songs You Must Listen To

webstory image 3

Dalai Lama: How To Lead A Better Life

VIDEOS

UK Royal Air Force team lands in Kerala to repair grounded F-35B2:58

UK Royal Air Force team lands in Kerala to repair...

74 dead as Himachal reels under monsoon fury3:59

74 dead as Himachal reels under monsoon fury

Nora breaks down at airport as she heads out of India after cryptic post1:11

Nora breaks down at airport as she heads out of India...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD