SEE: 'Thala' Dhoni rings in his birthday with friends

SEE: 'Thala' Dhoni rings in his birthday with friends

July 07, 2025 09:33 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who turned 44 on Monday, is surrounded by friends as he cuts a cake, in Ranchi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Johns/X

'Thala', skipper, icon, legend, trophy collector, ICC Hall of Famer, legendary World Cup-winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 44 on Monday.

He brought in his birthday by cutting a cake with a bunch of friends. 

He has made a name for himself as one of India's most beloved sons, who has given back to his country and city of Ranchi.

Rated highly for his calmness under pressure, and his tactical excellence, Dhoni has reigned in the hearts of fans for over 20 years.

 

With 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India, Dhoni is not only amongst the world's greatest players but also a revolutionary.

At a time when the bare minimum of catching and stumping was required out of a wicketkeeper, Dhoni pushed the envelope further, contributing runs with the consistency and hunger of a top-order batting giant. He formed a formidable middle-order with Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina.

 

SEE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who turned 44 on Monday, is surrounded by friends as he cuts a cake, in Ranchi. VIDEO: Kind  courtesy Johns/X

Dhoni's strongest format is the ODIs. In 350 ODIs, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183*. He is India's sixth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs). The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more astonishing.

He led India in 200 ODI matches, winning 110, losing 74. Five games were tied, while 11 failed to produce a result. He has a winning percentage of 55. Dhoni has won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 for India as a skipper.

Chennai Super Kings' "Thala" (leader), played 98 T20Is for India, scoring 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60, at a strike rate of 126.13, hitting wo half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 56.

He was the winning captain of India's ICC T20 WC 2007 winning team. 'Mahi' led India in 72 T20Is, winning 41, losing 28, one being tied and two failing to produce results. His win percentage is 56.94.

Dhoni played 90 Test matches, scoring 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He scored six centuries and 33 half-centuries, with the best score of 224. He is the 14th-highest scorer for India in Tests.

As a captain, he led India in 60 Test matches, out of which they won 27 matches, lost 18 and drew 15. With a win percentage of 45.00, he is one of India's most successful skippers across all eras.

He led Team India to the number one ranking in the ICC Test Rankings. He is also the only Indian skipper to whitewash Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, doing so in the 2010-11 and 2012-13 series.

He is the sixth-highest run-getter in IPL history, with 5,439 runs in 278 matches at an average of 38.30, including 24 fifties, at a strike rate of over 137. He has secured five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 titles with CSK, making the franchise one of the most popular entities in the sporting world, largely on the basis of his own brand and name.

Here's wishing the OG 'Captain Fantastic' a very Happy Birthday. 

