With Akash Around, India Didn't Miss Bumrah

Shubman Gill deservedly was the Player of the Match in the Edgbaston Test, but many Indian cricket fans will agree that Akash Deep deserved to be joint POM for his incredible 10 wickets that gave India a triumph for the ages.
You must read about Akash's rousing life story in the related story links on the right as you savour these three images shot by Reuters Photographer Paul Childs that capture the magnificent bowling of the young man from Sasaram, Bihar.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff