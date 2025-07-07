HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
With Akash Around, India Didn't Miss Bumrah

July 07, 2025 12:09 IST

Shubman Gill deservedly was the Player of the Match in the Edgbaston Test, but many Indian cricket fans will agree that Akash Deep deserved to be joint POM for his incredible 10 wickets that gave India a triumph for the ages.

You must read about Akash's rousing life story in the related story links on the right as you savour these three images shot by Reuters Photographer Paul Childs that capture the magnificent bowling of the young man from Sasaram, Bihar.

 

IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates Ollie Pope's wicket. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

 

Akash Deep brings India victory by ensnaring Brydon Carse. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar described Akash's ball to bowl Joe Root as the ball of the series, but this one to bowl Ollie Pope was just as awesome. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

 

IMAGE: And to appreciate India's win is the cricket team's super fan Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary in the stands at Edgbaston. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff

