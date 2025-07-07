Media baron Sanjog Gupta is ICC's new CEO

IMAGE: Sanjog Gupta was picked from a pile of more than 2,500 applications from 25 countries, from which 12 candidates were shortlisted. Photograph: Kind courtesy SunRisers OrangeArmy Official/X

Indian media mogul Sanjog Gupta was on Monday named the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jay Shah-led International Cricket Council (ICC) following an elaborate recruitment process which began in March this year.

Gupta, who was serving as the CEO (Sports & Live Experiences) at JioStar, will be taking charge of his new role with immediate effect.

Gupta has succeeded Australia's Geoff Allardice.

Allardice, who was appointed CEO in November 2021 after an interim period of eight months following the suspension of Manu Sawhney, stepped down earlier this year.

"These are exciting times for the sport as marquee events grow in stature, commercial avenues widen and opportunities such as the women's game scale in popularity," Gupta, who took charge on Monday, said in a statement.

"Cricket's inclusion in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and the rapid acceleration of technology deployment/adoption could act as force-multipliers for the cricket movement around the world."

The ICC said it received more than 2,500 applications from 25 countries from which 12 candidates were shortlisted.

"Candidates ranged from leaders associated with sport's governing bodies to senior corporate executives from across sectors," the ICC said.

The nominations were forwarded to the Nominations Committee comprising ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja, ECB chairman Richard Thompson, SLC president Shammi Silva and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

They recommended Gupta for the role. ICC chairman Jay Shah then approved the recommendation, which was ratified by the full ICC board.

"I look forward to contributing to the next phase of cricket's evolution, expanding its global footprint, enhancing the fan experience, and working closely with ICC Member Boards to build on our strong foundations," Gupta said in a statement issued by ICC.

He began his career as journalist and joined Star India (now JioStar) in 2010. Over the years, he held multiple leadership roles in content, programming and strategy before becoming Head of Sports at Disney and Star India in 2020.

Gupta was appointed CEO of JioStar Sports in November 2024 following the merger of Viacom18 and Disney Star.

ICC chair Jay Shah said Gupta's experience in sports broadcasting and digital strategy would be invaluable for the governing body.

"His deep understanding of the global sports as well as M&E landscape combined with his continued curiosity about the cricket fan's perspective and passion for technology will prove essential in our ambition to grow the game in the coming years," he added.

"Our goal is to move beyond traditional boundaries and establish cricket as a regular sport in the Olympics, growing its expanse across the world and deepening its roots in its core markets."