SEE: 'Will Cherish This Forever': Gill on Edgbaston Win

With the series now level and momentum on India’s side, Gill will be hoping the belief, resilience and unity on display in Birmingham will carry through to the remaining three Tests.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill led India to a historic win over England in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/X

Leading India to their first-ever Test win at Edgbaston, captain Shubman Gill called the series-levelling triumph one of the most cherished moments of his young career and one that will stay with him long after he hangs up his boots.

'This is something that I would cherish for the rest of my life; probably whenever I would retire, I think this would be one of my most happiest memories,' Gill said in a video shared by the BCCI.

India, coming off a loss in the series opener at Leeds, produced a clinical all-round display to outplay England and level the five-match series 1-1. The win at Edgbaston was not just a comeback for the team, but also a historic first victory for India at the venue.

'I was meant to take the last catch of this match, and (I am) very content and happy with how we were able to finish this match,' said the 25-year-old.

With three more Tests to go, Gill was already looking ahead.

'(There are) three more important matches to go; a quick turnaround after this one and I think it's good because the momentum is now with us.'

While the result was significant, it was the manner in which the team bounced back that stood out for the skipper.

'The way everyone came in, contributed with the ball, with the bat, those are huge positives.

'When there are different people stepping up and performing at different stages, that's what you want. That's what makes a champion team, and those were some great signs for us.'

In a heartfelt speech in the dressing room, Gill praised his team’s collective effort and commitment.

'We have worked very hard to win this position. Over the past six to eight months, I knew how hard it was to be able to get a Test win, especially to do it here where we haven't won a Test match ever,' he told his teammates.

'I just want to say that I'm very proud of you, everyone, because I think on day one, we mentioned it's going to take each and every one of us to win a Test match, especially here in this country and everyone contributed. But the most special thing for me in this Test match was Siraj's catch. he added.