Gavaskar lauds Nitish's dad: 'India has found a gem because of you'

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy's father, Mutyala, touches Sunil Gavaskar's feet at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab Star Sports/X

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar lauded all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy’s father, Mutyala, on Sunday, saying his sacrifices have helped the nation unearth "a gem in cricket”.

The 21-year-old Reddy's remarkable maiden Test century on Day 3 in the fourth Test against Australia helped India keep the first innings deficit to 105 runs, which could have been in excess of 200 after the visitors were reduced to 221 for 7 in reply to the hosts' 474 at one stage.

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar with Nitish Reddy's family at MCG. Photograph: Screengrab Star Sports/X

“You know about the big sacrifices he made and because of you I have tears in my eyes. India has found a gem in cricket because of you," said Gavaskar, his voice subdued by emotion.

Nitish's mother, who too was emotional, told Gavaskar that she still cannot believe that her son was playing at such a big venue and produced such a “big innings”.

Mutyala, who battled a sea of emotions on Saturday as his son produced a doughty hundred to keep India in the contest, thanked everyone and touched Gavaskar's feet as a mark of respect.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy with his father, Mutyala. Photograph: Nitish Kumar Reddy/Instagram

Earlier, former India coach Ravi Shastri too revealed that he had tears in eyes watching Reddy's gritty knock.

Coming in at No. 8, Reddy was eventually dismissed for 114 off 189 balls with 11 fours and a six on Day 4 in the morning session.

“More importantly, the way he batted, showcasing his talent and discipline, which is why you and Irfan were speaking (while commentating),” Shastri told Star Sports.

“I was tongue-tied and I had tears in my eyes. I don't get tears in my eyes that easily. I enjoyed watching (Reddy's innings) yesterday,” he added.