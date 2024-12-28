HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » He's got every shot: Aussie pacer raves about Reddy

He's got every shot: Aussie pacer raves about Reddy

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 28, 2024 16:14 IST

x

Young guy from India got every shot in book: Scott Boland lauds Nitish Reddy

Nitish Kumar Reddy

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar Reddy made an unbeaten 105 as India reached 358 for nine in their first innings. Photograph: BCCI/X

Nitish Reddy's straight drive off Scott Boland that carried him past his maiden Test hundred has convinced the Australian pacer about the young Indian batter's potential with the bat.

Reddy made an unbeaten 105 as India reached 358 for nine in their first innings, and more importantly gave the side a chance to salvage the fourth Test in Melbourne.

“Yeah, obviously he's playing really nicely. Coming in down the middle, it's a lower-order, but he's sort of trying to put the pressure back on us. And he's playing nicely,” Boland replied to a query from PTI after the day's play.

“He played really well. He's been a young guy from India who's come through and strikes the ball really well. It looks like he's got pretty much every shot in the book,” he added.

 

Boland first had a glimpse of Reddy during the Pink Ball match between India and the PM XI in Canberra.

“I played the ‘A' game against him, the PM's game and then a couple of Tests. You see he can score all around the ground."

“He's obviously a very nice player and does well in the IPL and he's doing well here in Australian conditions as well,” he noted.

Boland felt that the MCG pitch didn't have the expected nip.

“Yeah, I think it started off with a fair bit of nip in it. I think there's still a little bit of nip there at the moment. Not as consistent as I'd like as a bowler, but I think it's going to be a pretty good Test match wicket.”

Talking about Australia's plan in general against the India batters, the beefy pacer replied: “Coming off that break, we tried to take them a bit wider with the ball. We obviously set a 7-2 field and tried to see if they wanted to flash their hands outside the off stump.”

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
 

RELATED STORIES

What An Innings, Nitish Reddy!
What An Innings, Nitish Reddy!
PIX: Reddy leads India's fightback with gritty hundred
PIX: Reddy leads India's fightback with gritty hundred
'Stupid, Stupid, Stupid'
'Stupid, Stupid, Stupid'
Reddy Channels 'Pushpa' Swag After 50
Reddy Channels 'Pushpa' Swag After 50
'How Boring It Would Be Without Kohli'
'How Boring It Would Be Without Kohli'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What India Craves For

webstory image 2

Salman Khan's Best Of 5

webstory image 3

6 Reasons Why You Must Eat Walnuts

VIDEOS

Rahul, Priyanka arrive at AICC office to pay last respects to Manmohan Singh1:54

Rahul, Priyanka arrive at AICC office to pay last...

Top leaders, foreign dignitaries pay their last respects to Manmohan Singh15:30

Top leaders, foreign dignitaries pay their last respects...

Dr Manmohan Singh Given 21-Gun Salute At Nigambodh Ghat 3:28

Dr Manmohan Singh Given 21-Gun Salute At Nigambodh Ghat

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD