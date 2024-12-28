Sachin calls Reddy's ton a 'knock to remember'

Sachin Tendulkar praises Nitish Kumar Reddy's heroics in Melbourne

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar lauded Nitish Kumar Reddy's composure and temperament, which have been on display since his debut. Photograph: BCCI/X

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar praised Nitish Kumar Reddy for his brilliant unbeaten 105 against Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne on Saturday.

Tendulkar lauded Reddy's composure and temperament, which have been on display since his debut.

In his tweet, Tendulkar wrote, "A knock to remember by Nitish. He has impressed me right from the 1st Test and his composure and temperament have been on display right through. Today he took it a notch higher to play a crucial innings in this series. Wonderfully and ably supported by @Sundarwashi5 as well. Well played!"

Reddy's innings was instrumental in keeping India in contention, as he formed a vital 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar. Their efforts helped India avoid the follow-on and close the gap with Australia's first innings total of 474.

Sundar, who scored a resilient 50 off 162 balls, provided solid support to Reddy throughout their partnership. This eighth-wicket stand has been pivotal for India, showcasing the depth and determination of their batting lineup.

Tendulkar's praise highlights the significance of Reddy's knock and Sundar's contribution, acknowledging the young talents' impact on the game. With two days left in the Test, India has given themselves a strong chance to push for a favourable result.

By the end of Day 3, India had rallied to 358/9, but still trails Australia's first-innings total by 116 runs with Reddy standing unbeaten with Mohammed Siraj. Reddy's unbeaten knock of 105 runs from 176 balls included 10 fours and one six, maintaining a strike rate of 59.66.

Reddy reached his century in 171 balls, becoming the third youngest Indian to score a maiden Test century in Australia, following Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant. Tendulkar achieved his first century at 18 years and 256 days in 1992, while Pant reached his at 21 years and 92 days in Sydney in 2019. Reddy, at 21 years and 216 days, joins this elite group.