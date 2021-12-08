Rahane retained for SA Tests; injured Jadeja, Axar out

IMAGE: Promising batter Ajinkya Rahane was named in India’s squad for the South Africa Tests later this month despite a not-too-good showing this year. Photograph: BCCI

Out-of-form Ajinkya Rahane has been retained in India's Test squad, to be led by Virat Kohli, for the South Africa series later this month.

The first Test commences on December 26 in Centurion.

Rahane was certainly lucky to make the cut, having scored just 411 in 12 Tests played this year, at an average of 19.57, though he was dropped as the Test vice-captain, with Rohit Sharma taking over as Kohli's deputy.

His good record in South Africa, where he averages 53 for a tally of 266 runs in three Tests, may have clinched him a place.

Rahane played a vital knock of 48 in the third Test in Johannesburg during India's last tour in 2018, while hitting two fifties in a single Test during the 2013 tour.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee named an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match Test series, which will be part of the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

The following players were not available for selection due to injuries and are currently undergoing rehabilitation: Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar.

Meanwhile, the Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Rohit as the captain of India's ODI and T20I teams going forward.

India's Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj.

Standbys: Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Arzan Nagwaswalla.