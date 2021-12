IMAGE: Virat Kohli enjoys himself during an ad shoot. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram



Virat Kohli, fresh from the Test series win against New Zealand, was seen shooting for an advertisement.

Enjoying himself on a makeshift motorbike, Kohli captioned his Instagram post on Wednesday: 'Once upon a time. #80skids #backinthedays', perhaps recalling a time when Chikoo was a budding young cricketer in West Delhi.

With a comprehensive 372 run win in Mumbai against the Kiwis last week, Kohli became the first cricket captain to record 50 or more wins in all formats of the game.