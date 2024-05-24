'Gambhir will be brilliant as India coach'

IMAGE: With Rahul Dravid's stint as India head coach set to end, Graeme Swann believes Gautam Gambhir will be a great fit for the job. Photograph: BCCI

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann believes Kolkata Knight Riders team mentor Gautam Gambhir will be a ‘brilliant’ head coach for India.

Rahul Dravid's stint as the head coach of the Indian men's team is about to conclude after the T20 World Cup ends in June.

Last week, ESPNcricinfo reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India approached former cricketer Gautam Gambhir to replace Rahul Dravid as India's head coach.

"GG has done a great job, and if he is the head coach he will be brilliant. He was a great leader, a great captain, and a great batsman, and a lot of people look up to him and that has been shown in the way KKR responded to his mentorship," Swann told ANI.

Apart from Gambhir, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has also emerged as a possible candidate for the position of head coach.

Gambhir's impact on the Knights has been quite evident in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

After leading KKR for seven years, Gambhir returned to the two-time winners not as a player but in a managerial role.

The former KKR captain returned to the franchise after being announced as the team mentor, in November last year.