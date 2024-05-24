News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Gambhir will be brilliant as India coach'

'Gambhir will be brilliant as India coach'

Source: ANI
May 24, 2024 12:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: With Rahul Dravid's stint as India head coach set to end, Graeme Swann believes Gautam Gambhir will be a great fit for the job. Photograph: BCCI

Former England cricketer Graeme Swann believes Kolkata Knight Riders team mentor Gautam Gambhir will be a ‘brilliant’ head coach for India.

Rahul Dravid's stint as the head coach of the Indian men's team is about to conclude after the T20 World Cup ends in June.

 

Last week, ESPNcricinfo reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India approached former cricketer Gautam Gambhir to replace Rahul Dravid as India's head coach.

"GG has done a great job, and if he is the head coach he will be brilliant. He was a great leader, a great captain, and a great batsman, and a lot of people look up to him and that has been shown in the way KKR responded to his mentorship," Swann told ANI.

Apart from Gambhir, Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has also emerged as a possible candidate for the position of head coach.

Gambhir's impact on the Knights has been quite evident in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

After leading KKR for seven years, Gambhir returned to the two-time winners not as a player but in a managerial role.

The former KKR captain returned to the franchise after being announced as the team mentor, in November last year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
BCCI wants Gambhir to replace Dravid as India coach?
BCCI wants Gambhir to replace Dravid as India coach?
'Thousand times worse': KL Rahul on India coach job
'Thousand times worse': KL Rahul on India coach job
BCCI denies coaching offer to former Aussie cricketers
BCCI denies coaching offer to former Aussie cricketers
Gambhir frontrunner; BCCI rejects Aussie coach claims
Gambhir frontrunner; BCCI rejects Aussie coach claims
Indians Win Awards At Cannes
Indians Win Awards At Cannes
'We Will Never Leave Modiji'
'We Will Never Leave Modiji'
Aditi Grabs Eyeballs At Cannes
Aditi Grabs Eyeballs At Cannes

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

'A team like India doesn't need different coaches'

'A team like India doesn't need different coaches'

Ponting Won't Take Up India Coach Job

Ponting Won't Take Up India Coach Job

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances