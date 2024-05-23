'India doesn't need different coaches for Tests and limited overs cricket'

IMAGE: Graeme Swann believes India don't need different coaches for different formats. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A team like India, which doesn't have players competing round the year in T20 leagues across the globe, doesn't need two separate coaches for the limited overs and Test format, feels former England spinner Graeme Swann.

The BCCI has invited fresh applications for the head coach position, with a deadline set for May 27 as Rahul Dravid is unlikely to continue after the T20 World Cup.

"For a nation like India, because of the IPL and the fact the players don't play other leagues, people are based in India whole year round. You don't need split (separate) coaches," Swann replied to a PTI at the launch of the Legends Intercontinental T20 league here on Thursday.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, who is currently with the Kolkata Knight Riders as team mentor, has emerged as the front runner to succeed Dravid as the likes of reputed overseas coaches like Australians Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer and Zimbabwean Andy Flower have ruled themselves out of contention.

England have adopted split coaching with Brendon McCullum serving as the red-ball coach while Matthew Mott presides over white-ball formats.

South Africa (Shukri Conrad and Rob Walter) and Pakistan (Gary Kirsten and Jason Gillispie) also have separate coaches for limited overs and red ball cricket.

"In England, we have three teams that go all around the world cause our summer is in a different time, that's one of the main reasons that split coaches in England. You don't need it in India," the 45-year off spinner, who has played 60 Tests, 79 ODIs, and 39 T20Is for England between 2000-2013.

"A good coach is a good coach, he's the right man for all three forms so be it. If the guy is specialist in white ball cricket and he's available then you can use him," Swann added.

But BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already ruled out the possibility of having different coaches for red and white ball formats.

India doesn't need overseas coaches: Parthiv

Former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes that India boasts an abundance of talented coaches and sees no need to look beyond its borders for a new head coach.

"There are a lot of coaches from NCA that have joined Indian team, I don't see the need for overseas coaches," Parthiv said.

"India has so many capable coaches. Every other year our U-19 team wins the World Cup, India A team does well on overseas tours. They are coached by Indians so why do we need outside coaches? Chandrakant Pandit is a huge example," he added.

National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman has been regularly stepping in for Dravid."We have seen when Rahul Bhai is coach, Laxman bhai filling in for him. Though it's not just the two coaches as there are other NCA coaches," Parthiv said.