'BCCI didn't approach any former Australian cricketer'

Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has refuted claims that they approached any former Australian cricketer for the vacant head coach position.

This comes after Justin Langer, a former Australian batsman, stated he declined the offer based on advice from KL Rahul.

'Neither I nor the BCCI has approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer,' said BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement.

'The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect.'

The BCCI emphasised a meticulous selection process for the head coach role. 'Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process,' Shah continued. 'We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks.'

'It's crucial that our coach has an in-depth knowledge of our domestic cricket framework to truly elevate Team India to the next level,' Shah concluded.