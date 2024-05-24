News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Head coach hopeful Langer bows out: Rahul's 'pressure bomb' deters him

Head coach hopeful Langer bows out: Rahul's 'pressure bomb' deters him

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 24, 2024 09:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Justin Langer

IMAGE: Justin Langer with KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australian batsman Justin Langer has taken himself out of contention for the head coach position of the Indian cricket team.

The role, currently held by Rahul Dravid, is expected to be open after the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Langer, who served as coach of the Australian team for four years, acknowledged the demanding nature of the job. He also revealed a conversation with KL Rahul, captain of the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024, that influenced his decision.

 

According to Langer, Rahul painted a picture of immense pressure and political complexities surrounding the Indian head coach position. Rahul reportedly suggested the intensity is ‘a thousand times’ greater than that experienced by an IPL coach.

‘I was talking to KL Rahul and he said, 'You know, if you think there's pressure and politics in an IPL team, multiply that by a thousand, (that's) coaching India. That was a good bit of advice, I guess,’ Langer said during his interaction on BBC Stumped.

Langer's withdrawal follows similar hesitance from his former teammate Ricky Ponting. Ponting, while expressing interest in national coaching roles in general, finds the time commitment and restrictions on IPL involvement incompatible with his current lifestyle.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now tasked with finding a new head coach for the Indian team.

With both Langer and Ponting opting out, the search widens for a candidate who can handle the demanding role and lead India to future cricketing success.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Could one of them succeed Dravid as India Head Coach?
Could one of them succeed Dravid as India Head Coach?
Ponting Won't Take Up India Coach Job
Ponting Won't Take Up India Coach Job
Will Langer take up an offer as India Head Coach?
Will Langer take up an offer as India Head Coach?
Sindhu avenges loss, books semis spot in Malaysia
Sindhu avenges loss, books semis spot in Malaysia
Why Foreign Financial Firms Quit India
Why Foreign Financial Firms Quit India
Foreign Investors Wary Of Indian Markets?
Foreign Investors Wary Of Indian Markets?
Who Has Grabbed Ananya's Attention?
Who Has Grabbed Ananya's Attention?

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

SEE: Farewell, DK!

SEE: Farewell, DK!

BCCI wants Gambhir to replace Dravid as India coach?

BCCI wants Gambhir to replace Dravid as India coach?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances