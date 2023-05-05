From crutches to confidence: Rishabh Pant's amazing recovery journey

Photograph and video: Rishabh Pant/Twitter

Rishabh Pant, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, is making good progress in his recovery from a car accident that forced him to undergo surgery.

The 25-year-old has now been able to walk without crutches, as shown in a video he posted on social media on Friday.

The footage captured Pant throwing away his crutches and confidently walking without any support at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

"Happy NO MORE CRUTCHES Day!" Pant captioned the post along with the video.

Pant, who captained the Delhi Capitals, had to sit out the ongoing edition due to his injuries.