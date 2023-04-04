News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Captain Pant In The Stands

Captain Pant In The Stands

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 04, 2023 21:15 IST
IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Co-Owner Parth Jindal welcomes Rishabh Pant to the DC box at the stadium during Delhi Capitals's home match against the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals were playing their first home game of the IPL 2023 season and to cheer the hosts against Gujarat Titans was Rishabh Pant.

Pant has been ruled out of the entire IPL season following multiple injuries after a horrific car accident in December.

IMAGE: With Pant ruled out of IPL 2023, David Warner was named stand-in skipper. Photograph: BCCI

While the wicket-keeper-batter recovers from his injuries, Australian batter David Warner was named the Capitals' skipper for the ongoing season.

With Delhi hosting Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley stadium for their first home game of the season, the team was boosted by the presence of their skipper in the gallery.

IMAGE: Pant, who was recovering after knee surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai since January, returned to the capital this week. Clearly, a long period of recovery and rehabilitation lies ahead. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh was welcomed by Capitals Co-owner Parth Jindal and was seen enjoying himself in the stands for a change.

Earlier, the Capitals' players were seen wishing Pant a speedy recovery.

IMAGE: Rishabh shares a light moment with Parth Jindal. Photograph: BCCI
 
REDIFF CRICKET
