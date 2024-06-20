'Found 4-5 Pakistan Players Sleeping...'

IMAGE: Mohammad Hafeez, who served as Pakistan cricket's team director from November 2023 to February 2024 and interim head coach, revealed a shocking incident that highlighted the team's lack of focus. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign ended in a whimper, leaving fans and former players fuming.

This early exit triggered brutal criticism, with many pointing to the team's opening defeat against co-hosts USA in a Super Over thriller as a turning point.

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, who served as team director from November 2023 to February 2024 and interim head coach, joined the chorus of disapproval.

Speaking to Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist, Hafeez revealed a shocking incident that highlighted the team's lack of focus.

'You tell me Gilly,' Hafeez addressed Gilchrist, 'if a player is sleeping in the dressing room and we are playing Test cricket. 4-5 players are sleeping in the dressing room, should I allow that as a team director?'

Vaughan, taken aback, responded with a chuckle, 'Are they tired?'

'I really don't know.' Hafeez said, adding, 'I went into the dressing room and found 4-5 players are sleeping in the dressing room while playing Test cricket. I was like, 'How come you guys can do that? If you do something like this, you cannot be a part of this team.'

'I want you guys to stay focused during the game. Off the game, whatever you guys do, it's your own life, I never get involved in it. But in professional timings of the game, I want you guys to focus on the game. Stay in touch.

'If you are a fast bowler, you can have a rest, a good ice bath, but you need to concentrate on the game of cricket, like how the other team is also doing. You cannot switch yourself off during the game, but unfortunately the media didn't like it.'