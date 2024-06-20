News
Former India pacer David Johnson passes way

Former India pacer David Johnson passes way

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 20, 2024 14:07 IST
IMAGE: David Johnson appeals for the wicket of Ricky Ponting during one-off Test match against Australia in in New Delhi on October 12, 1996. Photograph: Reuters

Former India pace bowler David Johnson, who played two Tests in 1996, passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday.

 

The 52-year-old Karnataka fast bowler, who was rated as one of the fastest Indian bowlers his time, played two Tests in 1996 against Australia and South Africa, picking up two wickets.

After making his debut in 1992-93, Johnson claimed 125 wickets in 39 first class games for Karnataka before he retired after the 2001-02 season.

"Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon “ Benny”!" said his former team-mate Anil Kumble on X.

Kuldeep's 'turn' likely for Afghanistan Super 8 tie
Why Williamson rejected New Zealand national contract
What's Tendulkar Doing With Trevor Noah?
Sonakshi Sinha: Here Comes The Bride
Aligarh tense after lynching of Muslim man, 6 held
Why Williamson rejected New Zealand national contract
Shanaya, Khushi's Cosy Monsoon Getups
What Gambhir Wants From BCCI...

'I am a big fan of Bumrah': WI pace great Ambrose

