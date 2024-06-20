News
What Gambhir Wants From BCCI...

What Gambhir Wants From BCCI...

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 20, 2024 11:56 IST
IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir is set to take over as the Indian cricket team's head coach. Photograph: BCCI

Gautam Gambhir spoke to the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee -- Jatin Kulkarni, Ashok Malhotra and Sulakshana Naik -- earlier this week, a requirement for applicants for the Indian cricket team head coach's job.

While the two-time World Cup winner's appointment is regarded as a mere formality, Gambhir has listed what he wants from the BCCI before accepting the post.

Gambhir, currently the mentor of IPL 2024 Champions Kolkata Knight

Riders, wants complete control of the team if he takes over as head coach, an IANS report said.

Gambhir also wants separate teams for the red ball and white ball formats, which could mean the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might not feature in T20 teams.

Gambhir also wants Jonty Rhodes to be hired as the fielding coach, having worked with the South African during his stint as mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants.

The BCCI brass is assessing Gambhir's roster of demands before making his appointment public in the coming days.

Gambhir's first assignment as coach could be India's tour of Zimbabwe next month, which comprises of five T20 Internationals.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

