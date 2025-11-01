Five match-ups that could shape India's date with destiny

The stage is set.

As India chase history at home in Navi Mumbai, while Laura Wolvaardt’s South Africa will look to script their own fairytale, by finally breaking their run of heartbreaks at ICC events.

For Harmanpreet Kaur and Co, this is a shot at destiny. For South Africa, it’s redemption time.

Here’s a look at the five key battles that could decide who lifts the trophy at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

India’s new-ball attack vs South Africa’s top order

IMAGE: Kranti Gaud and Laura Wolvaardt will challenge each other in the final. Photograph: ICC/X

India’s bowlers will take heart from their league-stage performance in Vizag earlier this month, when they reduced South Africa to 18 for 2 inside six overs. Though the Proteas recovered to win that game, the early strikes set the tone.

Laura Wolvaardt, who watched wickets tumble from the other end, will again hold the key. The tournament’s top run-getter (470 runs) has been South Africa’s rock, but her opening partner Tazmin Brits has struggled for consistency despite a century against New Zealand.

India’s young quick Kranti Gaud, whose stunning return catch dismissed Brits in that earlier clash, will fancy her chances again — this time with Renuka Singh Thakur expected to bolster the attack after missing the league match.

Marizanne Kapp vs Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Veteran speedster Marizanne Kapp is expected to engage in a fiery duel with India's opener Smriti Mandhana. Photograph: CC Cricket World Cup/X



The world’s best against the world’s best -- this duel could light up the night.

Record wicket-taker Marizanne Kapp, fresh from a sensational 5 for 20 in the semi-final against England, will take the new ball against India’s in-form Smriti Mandhana, the No.1-ranked ODI batter.

Mandhana, who has a century and two fifties in the tournament, was unlucky to fall down the leg side in the semi-final win over Australia. But her duel with Kapp has always been one of patience and precision -- the South African has dismissed her only once in 116 balls, though Mandhana’s strike rate (62) suggests Kapp knows how to tie her down.

Jemimah Rodrigues vs South Africa’s middle-over bowlers

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues would want to follow up her semi-final heroics with Cup glory. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The hero of the semi-final — Jemimah Rodrigues — will again carry India’s hopes in the middle order. Her unbeaten 127 off 111 balls to knock out Australia was one for the ages.

But Rodrigues knows South Africa will come hard at her. In their earlier meeting, she was dismissed for a duck — undone by Chloe Tryon’s left-arm spin. Expect Tryon and Nonkululeko Mlaba to test Rodrigues early, targeting her with drift and flight.

Having fought her way back into India’s XI after being dropped mid-tournament, Rodrigues will be eager to prove that her comeback story still has one more glorious chapter.

Deepti Sharma vs South Africa’s right-handers

For Deepti Sharma, this is a career-defining moment. Tied with Australia’s Annabel Sutherland for the most wickets in the tournament, the crafty off-spinner will be eyeing the top spot — and the trophy.

She struck early against South Africa in the league match, removing Anneke Bosch, but later came under attack as Wolvaardt and Co rebuilt.

This time, expect Deepti to tweak her lengths and vary her pace — especially with the dew factor in play at Navi Mumbai.

Nadine de Klerk vs India’s death bowlers

IMAGE: Fearless and aggressive, Nadine de Klerk is expected to give Indian bowlers a few headaches at the death . Photograph: ICC/X

India will not have forgotten Nadine de Klerk’s 84 not out off 54 balls, a knock that turned the tide in South Africa’s favour the last time these teams met.

Her fearless hitting down the order -- 13 boundaries in that innings -- remains a warning sign for India’s bowlers. The question is: how will they respond?

Will Harmanpreet hold back her spinners for the death overs? Or will she trust her pacers to keep de Klerk quiet this time?

Whatever the plan, India’s ability to hold their nerve at the back end could well decide if Harmanpreet finally lifts the cup or if Wolvaardt’s women complete their long-awaited triumph.